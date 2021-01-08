The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for a return to more near normal temperature but the weather will also become more unsettled from Sunday however there is more cold weather on the way first.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Saturday from Met Eireann is for a widely frosty and icy to start to the daywith freezing fog in parts. Conditions improving in the northwest and west from early in the morning where it will be rather cloudy with scattered showers. Showers will move further inland during the afternoon, but much of Leinster and Munster will stay dry with the best of sunny spells here. Highest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in a light southwesterly breeze, less cold though across west and northwest fringes.

Patchy drizzle will affect parts of the north and west on Saturday night, but otherwise it will be dry under broken cloud. Minimum temperatures -3 to +2 degrees Celsius, coldest under clearest skies where frost and possible ice will set in. Some mist and fog patches too in just light westerly breezes.

Many areas will be dry on Sunday with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells, and just light southwesterly breezes. However, patchy drizzle will continue to affect northern and western counties. Maximum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, best values closer to the Atlantic. Rather cloudy overnight with further patchy drizzle across the west and north, whilst holding mostly dry elsewhere. Some frost is possible. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees, in moderate southwest breezes.

Cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Monday. Maximum afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius, in fresh and gusty southwesterly winds. Scattered outbreaks of rain will persist overnight, turning heavy and persistent in places later. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees, in fresh southwest winds.