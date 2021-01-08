ALERT: Irish supermarkets recalling popular soup due to possible presence of packaging

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has issued a recall notice a popular soup due to the possible presence of packaging.

The alert was issued on Thursday by the FSAI.

The affected for Cully & Sully Thai Chicken Soup was sold in shops around the country.

"Cully & Sully is recalling the above batches of its Thai Chicken Soup due to the possible presence of red plastic packaging," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

The recall applies specifically to Cully & Sully Thai Chicken Soup 400g packs with the following best before dates and btaches:

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.