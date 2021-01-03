Lucky Midlands punter strikes gold as €5 EuroMillions bet yields incredible windfall

A Midlands punter made a tidy profit of €7,500 in only a matter of minutes when a small flutter reaped huge dividends thanks to a run of lucky numbers this week.

The anonymous Longford punter struck their wager via their online BoyleSports account for the Tuesday evening EuroMillions Plus draw. They picked three numbers out and placed a simple €5 treble on them all landing at odds of 1,500/1.

When 2, 9 and 19 all rolled out, the ambitious punt had paid off and the customer was able to log back into their account and swap their betslip for a grand total of €7,505.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations over to our Longford customer who only needed a small €5 investment to secure a tasty four-figure profitable sum of €7,500. We hope they have a good time splashing out with their winnings!”