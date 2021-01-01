New clampdown on racers underway in Slieve Bloom mountains

A new clampdown is underway on boy and girl racers on the Offaly and Laois sides of the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

Gardaí say they have had to mount patrols due to ongoing problems. They insist, however, that they will not give up.

"Obviously our message is not getting through to those involved in anti-social behaviour in the Slieve Bloom Environmental Park by called 'car enthusiasts' engaging in behaviour which causes distress to people living in the locations.

"We will continue to tackle this behaviour. Please contact Portlaoise or Birr Garda if you experience such issues at your location," they said.

Gatherings and races linked to cars have spiked during the Covid-19 restrictions with Gardaí forced to intervene a number of times during 2020. Matters got out of hand again during the October to December Level 5 restrictions causing gardaí to step.