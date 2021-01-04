Substantial sum awarded for emergency roof repairs to Offaly Castle

A substantial sum was awarded for emergency roof repairs to Offaly Castle

Emmell Castle near Cloughjordan was awarded €44,445 by Offaly County Council for emergency roof repairs this year.

Emmel Castle is one of the most striking buildings in South Offaly. It's an interesting mix of different styles from different periods, and incorporates a tower house, a late 17th Century / early 18th Century house, with 19th Century alterations. The famous actor Patrick Bergin has been the owner for many years.

Emmel was one of the last of the O'Carroll clan castles to fall to Cromwell's soldiers.

Cangort Park House near Shinrone was another historic house in South Offaly to receive funding from the Historic Structures Fund. It received €35,000 for window and lime render repairs.

Acres Folly in Tullamore received €15,000 towards consolidation works.