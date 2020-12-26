Double delight as young Offaly stars pick up Player of the Week Awards

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Double delight as young Offaly stars pick up Player of the Week Awards

Double delight as young Offaly stars pick up Player of the Week Awards

There was double delight for a pair of Offaly's rising GAA Stars this week as they each picked up a Player of the Week Award. 

Birr's Lochlann Quinn was named as the Electric Ireland Hurling Player of the week following Offaly's impressive Leinster semi-final win over Westmeath. 

Daingean's Cathal Ryan was named as the Electric Ireland Football Player of the Week after Offaly saw off Kildare to reach the Leinster Final.

Unfortunately for both Offaly sides, the Leinster Finals due to be played on the first weekend of January have been postponed due to the new Covid-19 restrictions.