Double delight as young Offaly stars pick up Player of the Week Awards

There was double delight for a pair of Offaly's rising GAA Stars this week as they each picked up a Player of the Week Award.

Birr's Lochlann Quinn was named as the Electric Ireland Hurling Player of the week following Offaly's impressive Leinster semi-final win over Westmeath.

Daingean's Cathal Ryan was named as the Electric Ireland Football Player of the Week after Offaly saw off Kildare to reach the Leinster Final.

Unfortunately for both Offaly sides, the Leinster Finals due to be played on the first weekend of January have been postponed due to the new Covid-19 restrictions.

Well done to @Offaly_GAA wing forward Lochlann Quinn who is this week's Electric Ireland Hurling Player of the Week! The @BirrCLG man scored a total of eleven points in a superb all-round performance as the Faithful county advanced to the Leinster Hurling Final #GAAThisIsMajor December 23, 2020