Man smashed windows in Garda Station in 'absolutely senseless act'

A man smashed a number of windows in an Offaly Garda Station, last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court heard.

Gary Keegan, Raheen, Clara pleaded guilty to malicious damage.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court that at eight in the evening of April 9 last the defendant approached the front of Clara Garda Station and smashed six panels in a number of sash windows using a bar.

The Sergeant said Mr Keegan had four previous convictions, including two convictions for road traffic offences.

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly pointed out that his client, who is 30 years of age, was drinking heavily at the time.

“My client unfortunately has a serious alcohol problem, which means that he is out of work because he can't hold down a job.”

The damage caused amounted to €600. Judge Staines asked what was the motivation. Mr Farrelly said there was no motivation, that it was “an absolutely senseless act”.

The Judge said she didn't accept that, and asked Mr Keegan if he had a problem with the Gardaí. Keegan said he didn't. The Sergeant said the defendant has no ill will towards the Gardaí.

Judge Staines convicted and sentenced to 180 hours of community service in lieu of six months imprisonment.

She ordered that the defendant enter into a bail of his own bond of €100, and adjourned the case to February 17.