'Perfect' weather for Santa's big Christmas Eve flight forecasts Met Eireann

Santa can expect perfect flying conditions on his flight to Ireland this week according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast.

The forecaster says Christmas Eve looks set to be cold with sunny spells. It will be a dry day for most but there will be isolated light showers on coasts.

It will be on the cool side but not freezing with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Met Eireann expects Thursday, December 24 night to stay mainly dry with long clear spells and a light northerly or variable breeze.

The forecaster says these conditions will make it "perfect for Santa's big flight".

Ground conditions should also be perfect for smooth sleigh landings since it will be a cold night with the risk of widespread frost.

Met Eireann says Christmas Day looks set to be cold but mainly dry and bright. However, there is the chance of patchy rain and drizzle developing in the northwest later.