Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador elected as chairman of representative body

Drinks Ireland|Irish Whiskey, the all-island representative body for the Irish whiskey industry, has announced John Quinn as its new Chairman.

John Quinn is Global Brand Ambassador with Tullamore D.E.W., part of the William Grant & Sons portfolio of premium brands. John has over 40 years’ experience in the Irish whiskey industry and is widely regarded as one of the leading brand and category communicators in the industry. John was inducted into the Whiskey magazine World Hall of Fame in 2019.

Commenting on his election as Chairman, John stated: “It is a privilege to have been selected to serve in this important role and I look forward to leading Drinks Ireland|Irish Whiskey at a critical time for the industry.

“My priority will remain to protect the integrity of the Irish Whiskey category, as well as continuing to promote it globally.”

“I’m delighted to be working with James Doherty as Vice-Chair, and we will all benefit from his extensive industry experience. We’re looking forward to working together to continue the association’s mission to support its members across the entire Irish Whiskey sector as we begin recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”