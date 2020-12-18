Residents of Offaly town 'upset' by dog fouling around the town

Residents of an Offaly town are being left very upset with the amount of dog fouling at various locations around the town.

The issue was raised with the Tribune recently after a resident was in touch over the issue.

They said that, “Banagher is very upset with the dog fouling on the footpaths, the marina and in the cemetery."

The resident added that elderly, parents and school children spend so much time trying to avoid the dog fouling which is very sad and asked if the litter warden could visit the town to even supervise for one day a week.