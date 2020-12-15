Met Eireann upgrades weather warnings as strong winds on the way tonight for Ireland

Met Eireann has upgraded and widened Weather Warnings for Ireland with strong winds on the way tonight.

A Status Orange Weather Warning is now in place for Cork with a Status Yellow Warning in place for 17 other counties.

In the Status Orange Wind Warning for Cork, Met Eireann is warning that due to high seas and strong onshore winds, there is the risk of coastal flooding tonight (Tuesday night) and on Wednesday. Gale force southeast winds, veering southwest gusting 90 to 110km/h generally, higher in exposed areas. The warning is in place from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is now in place for all of Leinster as well as Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Éireann is warning that it will become very windy tonight (Tuesday night) and on Wednesday morning. Strong and gusty southeast winds, veering southwest will gust up to 100km/h. Due to high seas and strong onshore winds, there is the elevated risk of coastal flooding. That warning is also in place from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.