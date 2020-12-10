Dog in garda 'custody' in Offaly for cutest reason ever

Tullamore Gardaí have said this little guy is in custody at the station in the town for "offences against being too cute."

Gardaí are appealing for the owner to come forward.

They would appeal to the owner to come quickly as their colleagues "are gone to jelly" over the friendly little pooch.

Proof of ownership will be required and you can call Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600.