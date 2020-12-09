Offaly sisters cutting their lengthy locks for a good cause

Ava and Anna O'Brien are two fabulous little ladies who have been growing their hair for a very, very long time but they are now ready to shed their lengthy locks for a great cause.

The two little girls are both pupils of Killeigh National School and today [Wednesday December 9] they will go to have their hair cut by Cara Dowling at Gruaig on Main Street, in the meantime they have raised €1,744 for the LauraLynn Foundation.

Ava and Anna's hair will be donated to the Princess Trust which makes wigs for children and young people undergoing cancer treatment.

The amount the two girls raised in such a short period of time has been phenomenal and is still rising.

To make a donation just log onto Charlene O'Brien's Facebook page. Charlene is their mother and is very proud of her two wonderful daughters.