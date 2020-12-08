Offaly deaths and funeral details, December 8

Shiela Flanagan - Cloncarbon, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. James’s Church, Eglish, on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please. Shiela’s funeral will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE restrictions. The Flanagan family thank you for your understanding at this time.

Anthony (Aage) Delaney - Ballinasrah, Killeigh, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Church Killeigh at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The requiem Mass must be confined to immediate family members. Covid-19 restrictions of 25 people maximum in attendance must be adhered to as well as social distancing, no personal sympathising.

Mary Murphy - Kilmaine, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at Seir Kieran's Church, Clareen, Wednesday, for Funeral Mass at 2p.m, followed by burial in Seir. Kieran's Cemetery. Friends & neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the Church Grounds and Cemetery while following social distancing rules

Joseph (Jo Jo) Handy, 2 Kinclare Clara & late of Raheen, Clara, Offaly

emoval on Tuesday morning to St Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted to 25. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the graveyard, outside the Church or can view the Mass on the following link https://youtu.be/DusIjeK5_v8

Paddy Flanagan, Ballycumber, Offaly

Paddy will leave his residence on Wednesday morning at 10.45am to St Manchan's Church, Boher, Ballycumber for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can stand along the route to church. Funeral Mass and house, immediate family only

Bernadette (Bernie) Donnelly - Good Shepherd Avenue, Pennywell Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, Limerick on Friday (Dec. 11th) at 11am and will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Bernie’s cortege will pass by Pennywell Road after the Mass. Private burial of Ashes will take place in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery at a later date.