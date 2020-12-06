The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to remain cold although it will be mainly dry with just the occasional shower.

The weather forecast for Monday from Met Eireann says that fog will slowly clear most places through the morning leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells. However, there will be scattered showers along coasts, with some drifting further inland through the day. Quite cold with afternoon temperatures between 1 and 5 degrees, coolest where the fog lingers, in a light northerly breeze becoming moderate northwesterly later.

Monday night will be mainly dry but therewill be an ongoing risk of showers on coasts. A moderate, occasionally fresh northwest to north wind will develop and temperatures will be between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees, the higher temperatures in the north of the country where cloud will build.

The weather forecast for Tuesday from Met Eireann says that rain will affect Ulster but the rest of the country will be largely dry. Moderate to fresh northwest winds with temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees in the afternoon, falling to between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees on Tuesday night.

Here is the latest cloud and rainfall forecast from our HARMONIE weather model. It covers the period from now until 06:00 on Tuesday.



More weather forecast information for the coming days and outlook period can be found here: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 … pic.twitter.com/9VHDwZvCi6 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2020

The weather forecast for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for little change in the weather to start the day although it will turn rather cloudy. It will be another cold day with light variable winds and mostly dry apart from showers near coasts. Rain will develop in the southwest and west during the afternoon, becoming widespread through the late afternoon and early evening and heavy at times. Light variable winds will become southerly and freshen ahead of the rain. with temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees by day and falling to near freezing again at night with the rain clearing through.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be largely dry to start with light westerly winds, the winds will turn southerly and freshen with another spell of rain coming from the west later, heavy at times. Still quite cold with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees and overnight of 5 to 7 degrees.

The further outlook in to the next weekend is for conditions to remain rather cold with rain at times in the west.