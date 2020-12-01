Snow possible this week as Met Eireann forecasts wintry showers, hail, thunderstorms and sub zero temperatures

Snow looks possible this week as Met Eireann is forecasting wintry showers, hail, thunderstorms and sub zero temperatures.

Met Eireann says that is will become much cooler and unsettled for the second half of the week with blustery showers bringing a wintry mix at times with some hard night time frosts.

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday, will be cloudy and dry for most with just isolated patches of drizzle. Bright spells will develop at times. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle moving southeastwards across the country. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a mostly light west to southwest breeze.

The weather forecast for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for rain and drizzle clearing from the southeast in the morning. Sunny spells and showers, mainly affecting the western half of the country during the day. Best afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees but become noticeably colder as the afternoon progresses in moderate to fresh westerly winds. On Wednesday night, showers will continue and will extend further east, some heavy or hail showers may merge to give longer spells of rain in the southwest overnight. Parts of the north and east could see frost develop before morning as lows drop to between +1 and +5 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann, the weather is set to take a turn on Thursday. Thursday will be very cold with widespread heavy showers or longer spells of rain. During the afternoon some possible thundery showers will bring the risk of hail with some becoming wintry over higher ground in the west while brighter conditions develop in the east. Highest temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze. On Thursday night, wintry showers will mostly retreat to western coastal counties. Many areas will be dry with clear spells and a sharp ground frost leading to some icy patches. Lowest temperatures of -4 to -1 degrees with a hard frost expected in the Ulster and Leinster, Lows of 0 to +3 degrees expected elsewhere with a slight risk of frost.

Here is our 10 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/hp6I8OdQ1L — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 30, 2020

Friday will continue cold with widespread heavy showers. Some of the showers will be wintry with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Moderate to fresh and gusty north to northwest winds will be strong at times along west and north coasts. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees. On Friday night, there'll be further showers, but clear spells also and with a slight frost possible in sheltered places. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +5 degrees in moderate to fresh northerly winds.

Saturday will continue cool with sunshine and showers, heaviest and most frequent along northern and western coasts with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms continuing. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with fresh and gusty northerly winds in the morning easing through the afternoon. Saturday night will be cool with a slight ground frost possible. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +6 degrees.

Sunday will bring sunshine and some further showers. It will be cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees and with a hard frost returning at night.