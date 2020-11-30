'Great team' at Offaly ice firm ready play a vital role in Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination plan

An Offaly company has put the head of the HSE and the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan on notice that it is ready to help with Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Polar Ice has tweeted that it has what it takes to help. The firm, which is located in the Portarlington Industrial Estate, already works with the drug company Pfizer which has made a vaccine which must be stored at extremely cold temperatures in dry ice.

"We've a great team at Polar Ice HQ in Portarlington, with existing built-in dry ice manufacturing capacity that can meet more than double Ireland’s existing dry ice requirements - we've got Ireland covered," said Polar Ice on social media.

Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored and shipped a constant 70 degrees celcius below zero which is where the Laois Offaly firm comes into the equation. MORE BELOW TWEET.

@ScienceSpinning we’ve a great team at @polarice_dryice HQ in Portarlington, with existing built in dry ice manufacturing capacity that can meet more than double Ireland’s existing dry ice requirements - we’ve got Ireland covered ❄️ @ronan_berry @Alison_Ritchie1 #dryice #COVID19 — Polar Ice (@polarice_dryice) November 28, 2020

Polar Ice began as a family business established in 1996, with only two employees and with what it describes as a vision to develop the dry ice market in Ireland. Initially manufacturing ‘wet’ ice and importing dry ice from the mainland UK, the company says it has focused solely on dry ice manufacturing since 2002.

Today, Polar Ice employs a team of 18 people. With a dedicated production plant based in the midlands and depots in Dublin, Cork, and Portadown, Polar Ice claims to be is the leading manufacturer and supplier of Dry Ice in Ireland.

The company says dry ice is the common term for carbon dioxide in a solid-state. It is so-called because it does not melt into a liquid. Instead, it gradually reverts to its original gas form.