Temperatures set to fall to freezing tonight as cold snap begins

There will be cold and in places frosty start to Thursday with a few fog patches.

It'll be a predominantly dry day with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures generally ranging 6 to 9 degrees. Winds mostly light, variable in direction but increasing moderate southerly.

TONIGHT

Turning cold and frosty in some areas overnight with fog returning in places. However, it'll turn somewhat less cold during the night with increasing amounts of cloud and patchy rain moving in to affect some parts. Minimum temperatures of 0 degrees.

FRIDAY

Patchy drizzle will affect across west and northwest areas on Friday morning. Dry elsewhere but rather frosty, along with areas of mist and fog. The afternoon will bring mainly dry conditions with some bright spells, but overall cloudy with isolated showers - east Leinster seeing most of these. A cold day, with highest temperatures of only 3 to 8 degrees Celsius, in just light east to southeast breezes.

Cold overnight and turning frosty for a time with patches of mist and fog also. Becoming a little less cold later with scattered patches of rain and drizzle spreading from the south. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, occurring early in the night with light or moderate east or southeast breezes.

SATURDAY

A mix of cloud and bright spells on Saturday with a few patches of rain or drizzle, mainly in eastern and southern coastal counties. Highest temperatures ranging from 8 to 12 degrees in moderate southeast winds. Fairly cloudy overnight with scattered patches of mist and drizzle. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.

SUNDAY

Many areas will be dry on Sunday with a mix of cloud and bright spells. However, there will be some patches of rain and drizzle about, especially across north Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in mostly light, variable winds. It looks set to be predominantly dry overnight but with a few patches of rain, drizzle and mist. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with just light breezes.

Early next week: Current indications are for high pressure to remain positioned close to Ireland for Monday and Tuesday bringing mostly dry weather but with some scattered patches of rain and drizzle. Daytime maxima generally ranging 7 to 10 degrees with night-time temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Winds will remain mostly light, varying in direction.