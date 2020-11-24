€800,000 for green energy hub in Offaly village

A huge funding allocation for a green energy hub in Rhode village has been welcomed by local councillor Liam Quinn.

Cllr Quinn has welcomed news that €807,000 has been allocated to the proposed new Green Energy Hub to be located at Rhode Business Park.

This development follows an application submitted by Offaly County Council to the recently established office of the Just Transition Commissioner.

"Rhode Green Energy Park will be an exemplar project, a leading energy enterprise prototype, supporting other projects to follow which will drive economic activity in the midlands. I have been working with staff in Offaly County Council to develop a project like this over the last number of years and I am delighted that funding has now been approved," stated Cllr Quinn.

"Rhode sits at a very strategic point nationally on the energy network. It has an excellent HV grid connection, close proximity to M6 corridor with access to gas transmission and mainline broadband. Considering the existing and permitted renewable projects underway these will form the nucleus around which this concept can develop. Further planned projects of renewables and energy storage technologies can build on this initiative.

"The main objectives in the coming months for Rhode Green Energy Park (RGEP) will involve the completion and repurposing of the business park as a Renewable Energy Park and completing the infrastructure to enable occupation. Linking to existing enterprise centres and with the newly formed innovation hub in Edenderry. Marketing of Green Energy Park to attract seed enterprises, working with partners in Enterprise Ireland and the IDA. Examining the feasibility of collocating Data Centres on adjacent lands to RGEP which have the desire to use green energy to meet their energy requirements.

"On a wider scale, Offaly County Council must look at how this proposal can affect development across the county by considering a Masterplan for Green Energy Enterprises, examining the potential business synergies possible under this proposal including examining the feasibility of Data Centres and other enterprises on adjacent lands to RGEP and elsewhere in the county.

"As this plan grows and develops we must look for assistance in upgrading the R400 road linking the motorway with Portarlington as a major artery through North Offaly. Consideration will also have to be given to creating a spur from the planned Dublin – Shannon water main to provide the necessary capacity for businesses in the Technology sector who require large volumes of water to operate," Cllr Quinn concluded.