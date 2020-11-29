Plans for large Tullamore development with apartment blocks, houses and nursing home put on hold

Plans for large residential development and a three-storey nursing home in Tullamore have been put on hold for now.

Riverpoint, Construction Limited, applied to Offaly County Council in September for permission to build a large residential development and a 90 bed, three storey, Nursing Home in Tullamore.

The facility is being proposed for Arden Road and adjacent to Arden Lane however Offaly County Council has sought further information before making a final decision on the large scale development.

In addition to the nursing home the application seeks to build 77 residential units including two apartment blocks which will each be two storeys high. The rest of the residential units will comprise of two and three bedroom bungalows and two storey houses which will nearly all be two bedroom properties. A coffee shop is also included in the plans for the site.

A new vehicular road and pedestrian access approximately 83cm long from the existing roundabout and spur road at Arden Road (R421) and associated surface water drainage connection via a wayleave to the existing surface water network adjacent to the roundabout at Arden Road also forms part of the plan.