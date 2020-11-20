Man and woman for sentence in Laois for money laundering

A MAN and a woman pleaded guilty at Tullamore Circuit Court this morning to money laundering charges.

Muhammad Ali, 36, and Ayesha Ali, 37, both of Hazel Hotel, Monasterevin, Co Kildare were arraigned before Judge Keenan Johnson.

Mr Ali pleaded guilty to engaging in the transfer of €4,994.95 held in the account named Aliq Iqbal at AIB, Portlaoise into an account bearing the name of Akhtar Nawaz at Bank of Ireland, 2-3 Main Street, Dundrum, Dublin on February 7, 2018.

Ms Ali admitted engaging in the transfer of €4,500 held in the account named Akhtar Nawaz at Bank of Ireland, 2-3 Main Street, Dundrum into an account bearing the name of Ayesha Ali at Bank of Ireland, Tuam, Co Galway on February 8, 2018.

Both admitted engaging in the transfers knowing or believing, or being reckless as to whether or not, the money was the proceeds of crime.

Judge Johnson adjourned both matters to February 9 next at Portlaoise Circuit Court to fix a date for sentencing.