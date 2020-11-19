Offaly deaths and funeral details - Thursday, November 19

Adrian Cahill - Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr on Thursday at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr. Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM. Adrian’s Funeral will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE restrictions.