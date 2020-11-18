HIQA find a number of areas of concern at 'homely' RehabCare Centre in Offaly

THE high turnover of staff at a facility run by RehabCare in Tullamore has led to an ''inconsistent management structure and inconsistent service provision,'' a Health Information and Quality Authority [HIQA] inspector reported.

The person in charge had changed three times in recent months and another change was due to occur post inspection.

In addition one of the residents of Ballard House communicated that they were ''nervous about new managers and didn't like change.''

Ballard House caters for people with an intellectual disability over the age of 18. There were four residents present on the day of the HIQA inspection.

The facility was found to be non-compliant in relation to four out of the 10 categories covered. It was also found to be substantially compliant in two. Substantially-compliant means more action is required to become fully compliant.

One of the areas of concern was in relation to residents finances. The Inspector noted that

''Residents finances were stored in a locked press in the staff office. Residents did not have free access to keys for this press and staff communicated that one resident was given a set amount of money per day and could not spend more than this. This had not been considered as a restrictive practice by staff or management and had not been notified on a quarterly report to the office of the chief inspector as required by regulation.''

Furthermore the registered provider and person in charge had not ensured that a written report was provided to the chief inspector at the end of each quarter calendar year as required. Some notifications of concern had also not been submitted to the chief inspector within three working days as required. This had been an issue highlighted during the centres previous inspection.

Following a review of aspects of the premises it was observed that appropriate systems were not in place for the containment of fire in the designated centre. Areas of high risk were not protected by a containment system.

Furthermore although residents had comprehensive assessments of need and personal plans in place which considered all areas of need it was not suitable for the purposes of meeting the needs of one resident long-term. This had been identified by the provider and plans were in place for an alternative placement of this resident.

Lastly the inspector observed that there was an ongoing risk present in relation to some residents living together in the designated centre. Staff spoken with, acknowledged that residents were not compatible at times. All staff had received up to date training in the safeguarding and protection of vulnerable adults.

Despite the non-compliance one resident communicated that they loved living in the house and thought all the staff were great, especially their key worker. The resident spoke about various activities they had taken part in during the COVID19 lockdown.

Another resident spoke about their plans for some day trips and a concert they would go to once social distancing restrictions were lifted. The resident also expressed how they normally loved swimming and to go shopping.

The inspector observed staff and residents sitting together comfortably in the afternoon having a cup of tea. One resident was reading a book and spoke with the inspector about the book and the topics of interest.

The centre appeared homely and welcoming and the smell of home cooking was present in the afternoon. Residents spoken with, expressed no complaints about staff or living in the centre when asked.''