Offaly road death accused will be tried next year

TULLAMORE Circuit Court has been told a man accused of dangerous driving causing death is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Judge Keenan Johnson heard that John Hickey, aged 68 and with an address at Beechlawn, Killane, Edenderry, is having radio therapy for prostate cancer and his condition will be reviewed in the new year.

A trial date is being sought for Mr Hickey who is accused of causing the death of Anthony Leavy by his dangerous driving at Clonmeen, Rhode on June 14 last year.

A letter from an oncologist was handed into the court and Judge Johnson remanded the accused on continuing bail to the Circuit Court sittings on March 9 next, with a view to fixing a trial date in the following sessions.