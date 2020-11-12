Would you like to help a family in Offaly this Christmas?

Mary Beth O'Brien, owner of Diva Beauty Salon, Main St., Birr together with her friend Marie Buckley, Riverstown,Killeen, have organised a collection of new toys to be donated to families in need this Christmas. The aim of this initiative is for children to have presents under the tree on Christmas morning despite 2020 being a tough year on so many people.

New Toys can be dropped into Dooleys Hotel, Emmet Square, Birr Co. Offaly, Time for Me Beauty Salon, Tullamore, Looby Tiles, Roscrea, Neal Buckley gym, Banagher or Lana restaurant, Nenagh. There are other drop off points around the county and country. For more information or to contact the girls confidentially go to santaclausanonymous5 on Instagram or Facebook.



Mary Beth and Marie are very grateful for the huge support received already from people and businesses locally and nationally. Please donate new toys by December 12 if you can or get in touch as soon as possible if you need a little help this Christmas