Offaly village to explode into thousands of colours

We may be in winter but Spring 2021 looks set to be very colourful in an Offaly village thanks to the efforts of the Irish Wildlife Trust Laois Offaly branch.

To increase habitat for pollinators in early spring, the local Wildlife Trust branch teamed up with Geashill Tidy Towns to carry out a wildflower spring bulb project.

More than 6,000 bulbs, including bluebells, snowdrops, crocuses and muscari, are now planted in grass verges across the two towns.

These plants are an important source of food for emerging pollinators.

A big thanks were extended to Alan Gaynor Property Services for their generous donation towards this project.on their sites to raise awareness of the work they are carrying out.