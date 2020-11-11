Deaths in Offaly, Wednesday, November 11

John Hutchinson, 26 Cappaneal Park, Birr, Offaly

Reposing Wednesday morning at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr. Leaving Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr for 11 p.m, Mass followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE restrictions.

Frank Egan, Carrigeen, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning, November 13, arriving at Saint James Church, Eglish, for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. In the interest of Public Health, Franks funeral will be private. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand in the churchyard, while following social distancing guidelines.

Jimmy Carroll, Ballybeg, Brosna, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Ita's Church, Coolderry, at 11am and burial afterwards in Ettagh Cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines, Jimmy's funeral will be private to family only.

Noreen Murray (née Fleming) Clashawaun, Clara, Offaly / Pullough, Offaly

Reposing at her home. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's church Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Boher Cemetery, Ballycumber. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety the funeral is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the church and cemetery and in the cemetery also. Funeral mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/4Cn69gckLnU

Thomas (Tommy) Lowry, Newtown, Rahan, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Carthage's Church, Killina. Burial after Mass in Rahan Cemetery. Due to government guidelines, numbers in the church are restricted to 25. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the church, at the cemetery or along the route from the church to the cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

June Gison (née Graham) - Wimbledon, London, England & late of Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly

June will be sadly missed by her children Camille, Alan, Peter and Claire also her grandchildren Jack, Hollie, Sophie, Charlie, Jake and Isabelle. Funeral Cremation for June will take place on Friday, November 13 at 2:40 pm in South Essex Crematorium South Chapel, Corbets, Tey, Upminster RM142UY, London. Ceremony will be streamed live on https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view. Login / Order ID: 53724. Password dmgcuuys

