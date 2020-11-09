Strong showing at Houston Open sets Lowry up nicely for The Masters this week

A strong showing at the Houston Open on the PGA over the weekend has set Shane Lowry up nicely for The Masters in Augusta this coming week.

The Open Champion finished in a tie for 11th shooting four rounds in the 60s. He was in contention on the final day but four dropped shots in seven holes on the back nine ended his challenge. The tournament was won by Mexico's Carlos Ortiz

The result has moved Shane up two places in the Official World Golf Rankings where he now stands at number 27.

The Masters gets underway this Thursday.