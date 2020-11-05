Gardaí find €60,000 of cannabis during search of house on Offaly border

An estimated €60,000 worth of cannabis herb has been found by Gardaí in Portarlington on the Laois-Offaly border.

The discovery was made on Wednesday evening, November 4.

Gardaí have confirmed the find was part of an intelligence-led operation.

"As part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Laois, Gardaí attached to the Laois Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search at a property in Portarlington yesterday evening, Wednesday, November 4, at approximately 8pm.

"A domestic residence and a car were searched as part of the operation. Three kilogrammes of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €60,000 was seized by Gardaí. The drugs will now be sent for analysis," gardaí said.

They said that a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

It followed two arrests and a drugs find the day before in an apartment in Portlaoise.

Gardaí had located cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €72,500 (subject to analysis) and a large amount of drug paraphernalia and cash. A follow-up search of a vehicle in Portlaoise uncovered another €3,500 of cocaine (subject to analysis) and over €3,000 in cash. Read full story here.