Offaly man in €318m business deal

TULLAMORE man Paul Carroll and Anne Heraty, a Longford native, have announced a €318m deal to have their recruitment company CPL Resources taken over by a Japanese group.

CPL director Mr Carroll, 56, is a past pupil of Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore where he completed his Leaving Certificate in 1982.

Ms Heraty founded recruitment company CPL in 1989 and married Mr Carroll in 1991. Together they grew CPL into Ireland's largest human resources management company and expanded it to become a firm with global reach.

One of Mr Carroll's first jobs was on the shopfloor in Galvin's Menswear, William Street, and he went on to study Physics and Maths at NUI Maynooth.

He also attained a higher diploma in education and did his teaching practice at Tullamore's Sacred Heart School.

He worked as a human resources management consultant in KPMG for five years and went on to join the senior management at computer company Gateway 2000.

Mr Carroll lives in Dublin but still has close family connections in Tullamore.

The Dublin Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll McNeill is his niece.

The acquisition of CPL by Japanese firm Outsourcing is subject to shareholder approval.

It is believed Mr Carroll will continue working with the company.

Commenting on the takeover, Haruhikho Doi, chairman of Oursourcing said: “We look forward to working closely with CPL's senior management and employees to bolster CPL's best in class talent solution services in harmony with our existing expertise in the global staffing industry and our strategic investment capability.”

Ms Heraty said: CPL continues to embrace a global demand for workforce solutions and I believe the opportunities created by this transaction with Outsourcing to be excellent. The global scale and expertise of Outsourcing will support the three pillars of our 2019 strategic plan, being 'Future Ready', 'Total Solutions', and 'Client First'.”