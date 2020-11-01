WATCH: Offaly woman taking TikTok by storm with hilarious sketches

An Offaly woman is racking up thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok for her hilarious sketches on Irish life.

From the Irish mammy to the Irish teacher, Aisling Kearns has nailed them all on both platforms.

Aisling has 72,000 followers and 1.2 million post likes on TikTok, while she also boasts a following of 17,500 on Instagram. Watch some of her skits below:

Kearns is no stranger to performing having studied a BA in Voice and Dance at the University of Limerick and a two-year actor training programme at the Gaiety School of Acting.

Aisling was last seen on stage in the role of Mairéad in Andrew Flynn’s production of The Lieutenant of Inishmore at the Gaiety Theatre.

She can be seen on screen in Mark O’Connor’s TV series Darklands, currently available to watch on the Virgin Media Player.

Aisling graduated from the Gaiety School of Acting in 2019 and was immediately cast in the leading role of Emma in the remount of Landmark Theatre’s award-winning adaptation of Louise O’Neill’s Asking for It at the Gaiety Theatre where it played to sold-out audiences across the run.

The Tullamore woman has now turned her talents online with theatres across the country closed due to Covid-19. She is amassing new followers every day from her hilarious performances.

She was also happy to confirm recently that she was indeed from Offaly after followers guessed she might be from Cork or even Nenagh - heaven forbid!

