Offaly man appointed President of major European committee to fight poverty

Rahan man Séamus Boland has been appointed President of the Diversity Europe Group of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC).

Members confirmed his new role for the next two and a half years during the first group meeting of the new term held on Tuesday, October 27. Mr Boland's Presidency will focus on the topic of "poverty and the role of civil society organisations in combatting it."

Séamus Boland will chair the EESC Diversity Europe Group, which alongside the Committee's Employers' and Workers' Groups, enables social, occupational, economic and cultural organisations that make up civil society in the Member States to participate in EU policy-making and legislation.

The Members of the group backed the Offaly man's candidacy for the 2020-2023 Presidency, which was driven by a wish to advance the case for civil society and to strengthen its voice. Mr Boland suggested addressing civil society's broad needs and ensuring quality work and robust procedures at the EESC to this end.

"We need animated discussion and debate at the EESC and in our group, but we also need to adopt the Irish phrase 'Ní neart go cur la chéile': we cannot be strong, unless we are united. It will be my job, with the help of the Vice-Presidents, to ensure that this happens. People rely on us and we must not let them down," said Séamus Boland in his inaugural speech. Due to the pandemic situation he, as well as most Members, participated in the meeting remotely.

In his address, Séamus Boland also announced the topic and the priorities of his term. The group will focus its work on "poverty and the role of civil society organisations in combatting it."

"I would like to frame the problem in the broader context of the European Green Deal and on the impact of Covid-19 on our lives," said the new President. He added that "Covid-19 and the ensuing economic, social and health challenges will provide the framework for our work. The Green Deal will provide the solutions."

In line with the overall topic of his Presidency, priorities include: Addressing the impacts of COVID-19 on society; Implementing the Green Deal with all stakeholders, based on the Sustainable Development Goal 'End poverty in all its forms everywhere'; Involving civil society organisations, including European platforms, with the group's work; Including all group Members in the work as well as maintaining a strong gender balance; Promoting the group's work to other institutions and the wider public more efficiently.

Séamus Boland has been Member of the EESC since 2011. He has held different roles at the Committee, including the Vice-Presidency of the Diversity Europe Group (2018-2020). He is also the Chief Executive of Irish Rural Link, chairperson of the Peatlands Council and board member of Inland Fisheries Ireland.

When asked about his political convictions, Séamus Boland answered: "I am a strong believer in sustainable living in rural and urban areas and believe that can be achieved by using the principals of 'Just transition' or 'Leaving no one behind'. I am a strong advocate of the EU and believe in its values as espoused by the founders. The EU must never leave its core values or compromise on them."

Seamus is a farmer and has worked in civil society for over 40 years. This has included young people, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and rural people living in rural isolation. He is a trained Speech and Drama Educator.