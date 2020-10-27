TRAFFIC: Offaly commuters impacted by M50 crash

The M50 has reopened at Junction 9 Red Cow southbound following a collision between a HGV and car.

Two lanes were temporarily blocked as the incident was dealt with.

On the same stretch of motorway, there was a breakdown in the Hard Shoulder on the northbound side.

Elsewhere, the N7 has outbound delays from Junction 4 Rathcoole to Junction 5 Athgoe.

Meanwhile there are delays on the M4 westbound between Junction 6 Celbridge and Junction 7 Maynooth.