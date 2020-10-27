Offaly author publishes second children's book

TULLAMORE author, Dennis Ihaza has published his second children's book.

The publication is a charming collection of illustrated tales suitable for pre-school children and upwards.

Dennis' first book, “Operation Save Santa” proved to be a big hit with children in 2019 and is still available to buy online in print and e-book editions from www.temppublications.com

Born in Benin city in Nigeria, Dennis has made his home in Ireland for a number of years and lives in Tullamore with his family.

He has always had a passion for creative wring and particularly enjoys writing for children and young adults.

“Kazoo - the singing bird” is both written and illustrated by Dennis.

Each of the stories introduce us to a character who faces a predicament of one sort or another that casts a shadow of uncertainty and doubt over their lives.

However, by opening up and sharing their anxieties with family, friends and others, they are able to overcome obstacles in their path and continue on their journeys.

“A problem shared really is a problem halved and by helping others we also help ourselves,” Dennis told the Tribune.

“The key to resolving difficulties is first to understand the circumstances that we find ourselves in,” he added.

Young readers are advised to take time to read these stories and open their minds to the world of surprises that they reveal.

“Kazoo - the singing bird” is available in Midland Books, High St, Tullamore or from www.temppublications.com