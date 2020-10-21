ANSWERED: How long will the new Level 5 restrictions remain in place?

Ireland will move to Level 5 lockdown under the Living With Covid-19 plan at midnight on Wednesday night. The restrictions will remain in place for a period of six weeks.

This means restrictions will commence on October 22 and last until November 30, with a possible extension or lifting of restrictions from December 1.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he intends that the country will go back into Level 3 when this current run of Level 5 expires on December 1. That is subject to the Covid-19 data at the time.

The Level 5 restrictions will be reviewed after four weeks. It's expected that a decision on lifting or extending will be made during that week with preparations being made prior to any change.

You can read all Covid-19 news and restrictions over on the dedicated coronavirus section of our website.