EXPLAINER: What are the Level 4 Restrictions some counties face this week?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced that three counties will move to Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions from midnight on Thursday and they will remain in place until at least November 10.

The restrictions are in place for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.

Elsewhere in the country, a stricter version of Level 3 will be in place, including no visits to homes or gardens except for those caring for others. In outdoor settings up to six people from no more than two households can meet with adequate social distancing.

The Level 4 Restrictions are:

- Schools will remain open for the time being

- No visitors allowed to people's homes or gardens

- No social or family gatherings at any setting outside of the home

- Limit of six guests at weddings

- No more than 25 mourners at a funeral

- No indoor gatherings such as concerts, conferences or cinema showings

- Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place outdoors under strict conditions and with a named event organiser

- Cultural attractions such as museums and galleries to remain closed

- No congregation at religious services. Places of worship can still open for private prayer

- Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools to remain closed

- Indoor training on a one-to-one basis only. No exercise or dance classes can take place

- Non-contact sport training can continue outdoors in pods of 15 if this can be done in a safe manner

- No matches or sporting events with some exceptions

- Outdoor playgrounds will remain open

- Cafes, restaurants and bars open for takeaway and delivery only, or with outdoor seating of up to 15 people.

- Hotels can only open for existing guests and those on essential business

- Only essential retail or those which operate primarily outdoors can remain open.

- Anyone who can work from home should do so.