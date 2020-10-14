Revenue seize drugs worth €38,000 in Midlands mail centre

As a result of routine operations, and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, Revenue officers at Athlone Mail Centre seized 1.5kgs of various types of illegal drugs with an estimated value of €38,000 on Tuesday.

Herbal cannabis, ketamine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA and crack cocaine were discovered in parcels which originated from the UK, Spain and the USA. The parcels were declared as items such as ‘T-shirt’, ‘Sports Phone Case’ and ‘Bicycle Gloves’ and were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Galway, Sligo, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wicklow and Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.