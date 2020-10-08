Offaly author pens book about life and times in Tullamore

LOCAL author Mary Lynam Dunne has just published her latest book called Rooms.

The book tells the story of the author's life and times in Tullamore and elsewhere.

Her many exploits into the creative arts and the dreams and aspirations that took her from schoolgirl to mature idealist.

With lots of stories and photographs from the late 40s up to the present time. She talks about the town she knew and the wonderful people she met along the way, the dramas and musicals and the varied works that she undertook. An interesting and informative look into the recent past.

The book is now available from Robbins, Tanyard, Tullamore, Offaly Historical Society Bury Quay and Centra Arden Road, Tullamore.