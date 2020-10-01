Garda raids on drugs crime gang in Midlands and Kerry leads to astonishing cash seizure

Gardaí have seized millions of euro in cash and confiscated cars in the Midlands and Kerry as part of an organised crime investigation into a gang suspected of being involved in the international drug trade.

Garda HQ say that on Wednesday, September 30, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) undertook searches of two premises, one located in Laois and the other in Kerry. They say the operation was carried out as part of targeting suspected criminal activities of an organised crime group, believed to be involved in drug trafficking at an international level.

In the course of the two searches, Gardaí located and seized a quantity of cash estimated to total €4,000,000 (subject to completion of counting) along with three motor vehicles.

A man, aged 46, was arrested on suspicion of having committed an organised crime-related offence and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station, pursuant to organised crime-related legislation.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads Organised and Serious Crime said: "An Garda Síochána, through its Organised and Serious Crime (OSC) section continues to target criminal activity associated with organised crime groups with a particular focus on depriving those concerned of the proceeds of their criminal activity.



"The seizure yesterday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) of cash, potentially to the extent of €4 million, bringing to €8 million the total amount of cash seized by GNDOCB so far this year, is another important achievement, reflecting our determination to dismantle particular organised crime groups.”