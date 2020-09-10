Offers in excess of €240,000 sought for classic Georgian home in the Midlands

Before the De La Salle Brothers moved into their Monastery in Castletown Co. Laois, they rented this beautiful Georgian residence a few doors away.

The year was 1881 when the 4 original monks took up residency. Elderfield is 2 storey semi-detached residence with perfect Georgian symmetry from c1730s. The outer plasterwork hides a magnificent cut-stone exterior with ornate brickwork over the windows. A substantial 3000 sq.ft. house comprising three large reception rooms, kitchen, feature stairway, 4 large bedrooms with a master Ensuite. Sunny rear garden with a multiplicity of outbuildings. Whilst the house appears to be structurally sound it is “tired” and offers a fantastic opportunity for the new purchaser to restore many of its original features.

This property is also famous for having a “Sheela-Ni-Gig” embedded to the front of the house “a figurative carving of a naked woman displaying an exaggerated vulva” These grotesque carvings were found all over Europe with the highest concentration found in Ireland, they were predominately located on special buildings to ward off death, evil and demons. Unfortunately, this Sheela Ni Gig was stolen and generated national publicity and is reputed to be currently residing in America. Elderfield is prominently located overlooking the green in Castletown and is only a stone's throw from the famous weir on the River Nore just on the outskirts of the Village.

Viewing of this gem is a must! and the Auctioneer Matt Dunne is inviting offers in excess of €240,000 which is actually cheaper than the cost of a new 3-bed semi in Portlaoise Town.

A detailed brochure with video tour is available on www.mattdunne.ie.