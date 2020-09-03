Offaly set for funding windfall of almost €1 million under new measures

ALMOST one million euro will be invested in Offaly in the coming months under the Active Travel and Climate Change Adaptation measures under the Government's July Jobs Stimulus Plan.

It is part of an overall €115 million package for sustainable transport and the renewal of the transport infrastructure and will see €827,000 in funding invested under active travel and €272,000 for climate change.

The projects included under the funding allocation in the Birr Municipal District were as follows: A new footpath linking school, church and community centre in Lusmagh. The upgrade of an existing footpath at St Mary's Terrace, Shinrone. A new footpath linking town to the shop at the Hill, Banagher. The provision of a new footpath along the Harbour Road, Banagher. The replacement of footpaths along Upper Main Street, Banagher.

Birr will see the improvement of existing footpaths and public lighting along a 1km of the river walk. While at Syngefield, there will be an upgrade of footpaths while there will be an upgrade of footpaths from Ballincur to Kinnity village.

Cllr John Carroll, an Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council welcomed the allocation as part of the July Stimulus Package and pointed out that it will allow for a major investment in footpaths.

In a statement to the Tribune this week, Cllr Carroll remarked that footpaths were a “a topic that are continually on the agenda of Municipal meetings and phone calls to Area engineers”.

Outlining the details of the projects, the chairman said: “ One of the most exciting investments for Birr is the €50,000 set aside for upgrading the riverside walk next to the Camcor river for both a pathway and lighting . €42,000 has also been allocated for upgrading footpaths at Syngfield.”

“In Banagher, we will see €30,000 invested in footpaths on Harbour Rd. €10,000 for replacing footpaths at Upper Main St, which is long overdue, and €10,000 towards a new footpath at Hill Rd to link houses with shops again long sought and vital for safety in that area”

“In Kinnitty, an investment of €10,000 will be used to improve the footpath between Ballincur and the village. St Marys Tce in Shinrone will have €24,000 spent on its footpaths which I have no doubt will be welcomed by residents.”

"In Lusmagh, €20,000 has been allocated to continue with new footpaths linking key points in the village and it will assist in continuation of the enhancement and safety measures carried out recently.”

Climate change funding will provide €10,000 for drainage in Clareen and a similar sum for drainage will be provided at Colfin outside Banagher. “This type of focused allocations is very welcome but it would need to be annually for a number of years to get our footpaths up to a level needed to ensure safety of pedestrians,” Cllr. Carroll concluded.

Cllr Peter Ormond also welcomed the announcement that Offaly County Council was successful in securing €827,500 funding for Active project measures. “This funding will allow Offaly County Council to improve their footpaths and make them more accessible as well as stimulating local employment,” he said.

“Funding for these measures were announced at the end of July and I would like to thank the staff of Offaly County Council for having projects ready for submission to the department,” he continued.

Cllr Ormond stated that footpaths were a big issue during this year’s general election campaign, particularly in Banagher town and Shinrone and he was delighted that funding has been allocated for these projects.

“We have witnessed severe flooding in February of this year and again during the summer months. There are a number of areas in need of flood works and I am delighted that funding has been received under the Climate Change Adaptation Grants for Preventative flood measures adjacent to the graveyard in Dunkerrin, Corrlanty, Shinrone, Clareen and at Coolfin, Banagher. These areas have witnessed flooding for a number of years and thankfully work on these areas will commence shortly.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Clare Claffey also welcomed the news and said she had been in touch with the Council's engineers on “numerous occasions” about many of these issues. “So, I am delighted that those representations have been successful,” she remarked.