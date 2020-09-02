SMALL BUSINESS PROFILE: Quarrymount Shorthorn Beef - ‘Naturally Local’ in Offaly

Quarrymount Shorthorn Beef is based on the cattle rearing farm of Ray Dunne and is located on the Laois/Offaly border just outside the village of Killeigh.

Having previously worked as National Policy Officer with the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association Ray saw first-hand that farmers are literally ‘bottom of the food chain’ when it comes to the price they receive for their product and almost all of the margin is at the retail/supermarket end of the chain.

So when deciding to set up business in 2006, it was clear that if he could bridge the gap between the factory beef price he then received and the retail price consumers were paying for beef, that a viable business selling direct to the consumer could work – and with that principal in mind Quarrymount Free Range Meats was established.

Following a successful trading period at farmers markets since 2007, In 2016 a herd of Shorthorn Suckler Cows was established on the farm.

The Shorthorn is an Irish dual-purpose breed, which was the dominant breed on Irish livestock farms in the 1940s and ’50s, before becoming heavily depleted following the introduction of several continental breeds from the ’60s onwards. Today the breed is making somewhat of a revival and is renowned for its docility, hardiness and easy temperament. The beef has excellent ‘marbling’ and combined with the traditional dry-aging process; customers can be assured of a flavoursome, tender piece of beef.

The herd of Shorthorn Beef cattle graze in a natural outdoor environment year round and the best quality early-maturing animals are selected for sale to our many customers at some of the country’s best farmers markets, including Tullamore Food Fayre, Limerick Milk Market & Dun Laoghaire Peoples Park. So when choosing beef from this heritage breed, you can be confident that you are buying superior quality meat, direct from the farm. You can also be assured that the cattle have been reared naturally to the highest standard of animal welfare.

Ray is now offering a home delivery service in the Offaly area. The order is prepared fresh, in pack sizes to suit your needs. To place an order you can visit www.freerangemeats.ie or Email: raydunne@freerangemeats.ie or phone 086-8331006

If you are a small business in Offaly and would like to have your business featured in our series focusing on and supporting local businesses on the Offaly Express website FREE OF CHARGE, contact us now to news@offalyexpress.ie