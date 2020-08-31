ALERT: Popular nut products recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella

Holland & Barrett is recalling some batches of nut products due to possible Salmonella contamination of the ingredient, brazil nuts. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Action Required:

Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers & retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.