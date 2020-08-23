Former Midlands garda chief received death threats in Det Garda Adrian Donohoe murder probe

A former Garda Superintendent who was the chief investigating officer in the Adrian Donohoe murder trial has said he received death threats as the net closed in on Armagh man Aaron Brady who was last week convicted of the late detective garda's capital murder.

Brian Mohan, who served as Granard superintendent in Longford for almost three years before retiring in January 2019, was one of three chief investigating officers on a case which turned out to be the longest trial in the State's history.

"It was without doubt one of the most difficult murder investigations I have ever been involved in," explained Mr Mohan last Wednesday after the jury reached a majority guilty verdict of 11 to 1 after 20 hours of deliberations.

A skilled and vastly experienced officer in his own right, Mr Mohan told of how he had been assigned the onerous task of leading the hunt for Det Garda Donohoe's killer in October 2013 and only a matter of months after his own promotion to the rank of Inspector in Drogheda.

The Monaghan native told of how Brady, a 29-year-old criminal from Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, quickly became a person of interest barely hours after the fatal shooting of the father of two outside Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth in January 2013.

Mr Mohan said officers and close colleagues of his even called to Brady's home and other close associates hours after the shooting as he, together with a number of close associates had been linked to a series of burglaries on both sides of the border in months previous.

"On the night of it (shooting) they were called on to see if they were at home," said Mr Mohan, who himself had already been involved in over 30 murder investigations prior to the Lordship Credit Union incident.

But this, unlike all those before was on a whole different scale.

"In a normal murder investigation, if there is such a thing, there would be anything between 300 to 500 lines of inquiry.

"With this there over 5,000 lines of inquiry, there were over 2,000 reports, there were years of CCTV to be reviewed, confidential reports, 3,000 witness statements and 1,200 exhibits."

Three months after the shooting, Brady boarded an American Airlines flight from Belfast to Newark airport in New Jersey.

Mr Mohan, together with other senior officers followed Brady out in December and found him living in the Woodlawn area of New York.

Though Mr Mohan's promotion ultimately to Granard took him off the case, his take on the man now facing up to the next 40 years behind bars was as explicit as it is damning.

“I just think he (Brady) is a persistent liar who couldn't tell the truth and who clearly felt his lies were sufficient enough to get him off even in the face of all the evidence," he said.