Midlands Senator apologises for attending Clifden golf event

WESTMEATH Fianna Fail Senator Paul Daly has apologised for attending the golf function in Clifden.

Senator Daly, who is party chief whip and agriculture spokesman in the Seanad, said he should not have attended the Oireachtas Golf Society function.

Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary has resigned from his post after the Irish Examiner revealed he was one of those at a dinner in the Station House hotel.

In a tweet, Senator Daly said: “I attended the event in the Station House Hotel, Clifden. With the changes to public health advice I should not have done so. As a public representative it was a serious lapse of judgement on my part and I am truly sorry. I apologise unreservedly for the upset I have caused.”

Senator Daly is chair of Kilbeggan Races. Racing has been continuing behind closed doors and the next meeting at the Westmeath venue is scheduled for this evening.