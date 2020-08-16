WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues rainfall warning for 14 counties
MET EIREANN: Louth hit with thunder warning
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for 14 counties.
The warning will be in place from 2am on Monday morning until 11.59pm on Monday.
Met Eireann is warning of heavy, possibly thundery, rain at times overnight and during Monday with accumulations of 25 to 40mm in places. Localised flooding may occur.
The warning is in place for all of Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on