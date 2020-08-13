LATEST: This is how many confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals in Offaly, Laois and Kildare

According to the latest information from the HSE, there are no patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital in Offaly, Laois or Kildare.

The figures are contained in the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

Tullamore, Portlaoise and Naas hospitals are all clear of patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Tullamore and Portlaoise Hospitals have remained clear of cases since the large scale regional lockdown was announced while Naas Hospital had one confirmed case on Sunday but that patient was discharged after just one day.

In terms of suspected cases, there is one in Tullamore, there are none in Portlaoise and there are five in Naas.

University Hospital Limerick has two confirmed cases and 51 suspected cases, an increase from yesterday.

Kilkenny is now treating three patients with confirmed cases while the Mater Hospital is treating two patients with confirmed cases.

Tallaght, Beaumont, Cavan and Connolly hospitals each have one patient with a confirmed case of Covid-19 while Beaumont also has 23 suspected cases.

While Sligo has no confirmed cases, there are currently nine patients with suspected cases being treated in the hospital. There are also nine suspected cases in St James's and seven in Galway University Hospital.

