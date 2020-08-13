WATCH: Covid-19 cases confirmed in south and west Offaly but no figures available

Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in parts of south and west Offaly over the past two weeks by Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, but no figures for the number of cases in each area are available.

Dr Glynn said that, "we have seen cases as far west as Birr, Ferbane, Clara, Tullamore and over to Edenderry," however did not specify how many cases were in each area and if they were just isolated cases in some of these areas.

The Offaly Express contacted the Department of Health to clarify the number of cases reported in each area in the last two weeks, as mentioned by Dr Glynn, and also to obtain updated overall figures for each area in the county.

The response from the Department stated: "This information is provided by electoral division on the Covid-19 Data Dashboard. The data team are in the process of updating this information for the Dashboard, with close and continuous attention being given to areas in which low numbers of confirmed cases would lead to the risk of interfering with the Department’s policy on patient confidentiality."

The electoral division map referenced above shows a geographic distribution of Covid-19 confirmed cases in Ireland but has not been updated since June 12.

There was no reference in the answer to the cases mentioned in the last two weeks by Dr Glynn.

A follow up question was submitted to the Department this morning to clarify this but no response has been received at the time of publication of this article.

