UPDATE: Lucky Leinster €49.5 million EuroMillions jackpot winner claims bonanza

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of last Tuesday night’s €49,564,587 EuroMillions jackpot has come forward to claim their prize.

The lucky online player who is registered in Dublin became Ireland’s 19th National Lottery millionaire of 2020 thanks to a €2.50 Normal Play ticket which they purchased ahead of Tuesday night’s draw.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said that the ticket holder contacted Lotto HQ and will now be carefully guided through the prize claims process before officially claiming their life-changing prize of over €49.5 million.

“We were absolutely delighted to hear from Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who now becomes the 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner in Ireland since the game was introduced in 2004. We are now making arrangements for the winner or winners to make their claim in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has called on players in Clonmel in Co. Tipperary to check their Lotto tickets as a €70,725 prize from Saturday 8th February remains unclaimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw (8th February) at the Applegreen Service Station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel and they were one of two winners of the shared Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €141,450.

The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on Saturday 8th February were: 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 and the Bonus: 03

“There are just over two weeks to claim this €70,725 Lotto prize so we are urging all of our players in Tipperary to search their houses, cars, handbags and pockets to see if they may have any old lotto tickets which may be worth an awful lot of money.

"We have not heard from the lucky ticketholder so we have no idea if this is a case that somebody is not aware of their good fortune, or if they are waiting until before the deadline to make their claim. We urge anybody who may have bought a Lotto ticket in Clonmel last February to check their numbers just in case.

"If you are this winner please be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

The winning ticketholder now has just over two weeks to claim their prize ahead of the claim deadline of Monday 10th August. Usually, National Lottery players have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize but in light of the Covid-19 public health crisis, the prize claim deadline was temporarily extended to 181 days following a change to the National Lottery licence.

This change to the National Lottery Licence was approved by the National Lottery Regulator for all those who won prizes from 9th January until 5th July 2020.