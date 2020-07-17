Offaly Super Junior Minister shocked at sacking of constituency colleague Barry Cowen

Laois Offaly TD and Super Junior Minister of State Pippa Hackett says she was 'shocked' and is 'sorry' at how her constituency colleague Barry Cowen lost his job adding that politics can be a 'tough game'.

The senator, who contested the General Election in 2020 alongside Dep Cowen served alongside him in Agriculture for three weeks before he was removed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin over the Fianna Fáil TD's drink driving ban.

"I am sorry that things ended this way for Barry. We had been working well together over the past couple of weeks, and we had been joined by Minister Martin Heydon, so the midlands were really well represented in this Department.

"I contacted Barry on Tuesday evening after the Taoiseach’s speech to say I was shocked and sorry to hear the news, and that I was thinking of him and his family.

"I’m sure he could do with a little space at the moment, it’s been a trying couple of weeks for him. Politics is a tough game, and can be unforgiving. I wish Barry the very best, and will continue to work with him as a Government TD," concluded the statement.

Sen Hackett retained her seat in the Seanad after falling just short in the General Election in the five seat Laois Offaly constituency. She is the first senator to become Minister of State. Her role also includes attending Cabinet meetings with the Taoiseach and other senior Ministers due to the 'super junior' nature of the position.